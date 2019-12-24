'We'll deal with it successfully': Donald Trump on North Korea's 'Christmas gift' threat

United States President Donald Trump responded to North Korea's warning of a ''Christmas gift''. He added that the US would "deal with it very successfully".

After the warning from North Korea, concerns in the United States that Pyongyang might be preparing a missile test rose immediately.

"We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort. "We'll see what happens", he added.

Earlier this month, North Korea had warned the US of sending a ''Christmas gift'' amid the inability of both the countries to reach a trade deal.

"Maybe it's a nice present," he quipped. "Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test."

Kim Jong Un gave the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks over his country’s nuclear arsenal and to further reduce tensions between the two long-time adversaries.

The ''Christmas gift'' statement was made by North Korea on December 3, after it accused the US counterparts of dragging out denuclearisation talks before the US presidential election.

It was "entirely up to the US what Christmas gift it will select to get", North Korea had said.

North Korea has suspended the testing of long-range missiles and nuclear bombs since 2017. According to many US military commanders, North Korea could test a long-range missile.

According to Trump, North Korea's suspension of tests was a testimony to their meaningful relationship.

