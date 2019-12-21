Donald Trump, Xi Jinping give positive signals on trade deal after phone call

Fresh signals of the United States and China closing in on phase one of the trade deal were given after US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping undertook a telephonic conversation on Friday.

After the phone call, Trump tweeted that he had a "very good talk" with Jinping over the trade deal. He also said that China has already started making large scale purchases of agricultural and other products from China.

Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal. China has already started large scale purchaes of agricultural product & more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, & Hong Kong (progress!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Jinping also welcomed the talks with the US President and said that phase one of the trade truce will benefit both the nations and the entire world.

Both the US and China have finalised phase one of the deal on the "principle of equality and mutual respect for each other", Jinping said.

The phase one the deal is expected to see China boost US imports of agricultural and other goods, while, the US, in return, will ease massive tariffs against the imports of the Asian giant.

Jinping also said that trade between both the countries will help in making "significant contributions to the stability and development of China-US relations and the advancement of the world economy," reported Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

However, Xinhua's report added that Jinping expressed "serious concerns" over US's recent stance on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

Jinping "noted that the US behaviours have interfered in China's internal affairs and harmed China's interests, which is detrimental to the mutual trust and bilateral cooperation," Xinhua said.

The Chinese president hopes Washington "pay high attention and attach great importance to China's concerns," the report added.

