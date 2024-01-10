WEF warns AI-driven disinformation may pose risk to elections around the world

The World Economic Forum (WEF) warned on Wednesday (Jan 10) that artificial intelligence (AI) driven misinformation and disinformation will pose great global risk this year and the next, especially, with elections lined-up in major countries and economies. In its Global Risks Report 2024, the WEF has also warned of challenges and threats due to war, climate change and cost-of-living crisis. The report has been released ahead of annual meeting of political and business elites in Davos which is due to take place next week.

"Misinformation and disinformation are biggest short-term risks, while extreme weather and critical change to Earth systems are greatest long-term concern," the report said.

"Concerns over a persistent cost-of-living crisis and the intertwined risks of AI-driven misinformation and disinformation, and societal polarization dominated the risks outlook for 2024," it added.

Misinformation is incorrect information while disinformation is false information spread with an aim of deceiving people.

In its report, WEF also noted that "with several live conflicts under way, underlying geopolitical tensions and corroding societal resilience risk are creating conflict contagion".

For the WEF survey, more than 1400 global risk experts, industry leaders and policymakers were surveyed in September.

The report said that "emerging as the most severe global risk anticipated over the next two years, foreign and domestic actors alike will leverage misinformation and disinformation to further widen societal and political divides".

National elections are due in major economies like the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Mexico which will cumulatively see three billion people casting their votes.

With this in mind the WEF has warned that "the widespread use of misinformation and disinformation, and tools to disseminate it, may undermine the legitimacy of newly elected governments".

The upcoming Davos talks are expected to be dominated by military conflict such as Israel-Hamas War and Ukraine war. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and leaders from West Asian countries are expected to attend the gathering.