Wealthy dentist accused of murdering wife during their African safari trip found guilty

The rich US dentist accused of murdering his wife by shooting her in the heart at the end of their African safari trip has been found guilty of both mail fraud and murder. A jury of six women and men reached a conviction for Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph following a three-week trial and a day and a half for discussion. In connection with the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph, Rudolph, 67, was charged with international murder and mail fraud for allegedly cashing $ 4.8 million in life insurance claims, which the prosecution alleges was a premeditated crime, AP reported.

The defence claimed that during the couple’s 2016 trip, Rudolph’s wife was an anxious traveller and shot herself while rushing to pack a shotgun. However, the prosecutors argued, saying that the evidence disproves this and that the wound to her heart was caused by a shit fired from two to 3.5 feet. In addition to this, Mark Swanepoel, the couple’s longstanding hunting companion, claimed that the doctor had unloaded the gun a day before the incident, but Rudolph couldn’t recall if he did this or not.

The dentist was backed by his two adult children, whom he shared with his wife when he was sentenced in February. One of Rudolph's defence attorneys, David Markus, has stated that they will appeal his conviction. He said, "We believe in Larry. We believe in his family."

After returning, the dentist said that he put the gun away in the garage as he didn’t want to look at it, but in 2018, when he was ready to sell his home, he found out that the FBI was investigating his wife’s death, so he dismantled the gun and packed it into cardboard and threw it away with the trash. Rudolph didn’t participate in any voluntary interviews with an FBI agent.

The prosecution said that Rudolph killed his wife to take control of the couple’s money. However, the defence in response said that there was no financial reason for the doctor as he then had a net worth of $15 million. The dentist declared that his wife and he consented to an open marriage.

(With inputs from agencies)

