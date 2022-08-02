'Murderer' husband was given 10 years prison sentence. Wife found alive at her sister's home

It is often said that reality is stranger than fiction. An incident from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh may just prove the above adage even more accurate. Reportedly, a man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of his wife. However, as it turns out, the wife was alive and living at her sister's house.

The victim named Kandhai got married to Ramvati in 2006. Both hailed from the same village named Jamapur village. However, on one fine spring day in February 2009, Ramvati, mysteriously went missing as Kandhai and other family members scourged every place around in search for her.

Later, as it happens in most such cases, suspicion was cast on Kandhai, the husband. The family members of Ramvati lodged a complaint against him for kidnapping and murder. Over the course of next eight years, Kandhai found himself in the middle of a legal battle, for a crime, which he didn't even commit.

The court in 2017 even sentenced him to a prison term of 10 years. Thereafter, Kandhai moved the High court and managed to receive bail after serving six years in prison.

However, the tag of a kidnapper and a murderer still lay with Kandhai. But all changed last week on Saturday when one of Kandhai's relatives spotted his wife Ramvati at her sister and brother-in-law’s house.

“Kandhai later informed his other relatives who reached the spot, only to be joined by the entire village population outside the residence of Ramvati’s brother-in-law to witness the impossible.” the police stated.

What Kandhai and the entire village saw there astonished everyone. Ramvati was alive and present in flesh. A police team, including women officers led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramgaon, Sanjay Singh arrived at the spot and confirmed the 'discovery'.

Ramvati was later taken to a shelter care home where violence victims are treated. However, she is expected to be produced in court soon, from where the rest of the trajectory of the case will be decided.

