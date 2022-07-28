Wealthy dentist accused of killing his wife to be with his girlfriend

A wealthy dentist testified on Wednesday (July 18), that an unfamiliar shotgun they brought with them to hunt a leopard accidentally went off and wounded his wife who was packing. The dentist is accused of killing shooting and killing his wife in their cabin at the end of an African safari trip. Rudolph, 67, is accused of planning the murder and mail fraud according to the prosecution. As per the insurance, the companies that paid him $5 million for the death of his wife were based in Colorado, the trial is being heard in federal court in Denver, AP reported.

If the dentist is found guilty of the murder, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty. As per the prosecution, the man killed his wife in order to be with his girlfriend, Lori Milliron, who is accused of lying to the grand jury. Both of them are on trial. The prosecution informed the jury that during an argument between the two, Rudolph was overheard yelling, “I killed my f---g wife for you!" knowing after FBI is after his wife’s death.

Also read | 17-year-old murder mystery solved: German backpacker's cold-case murder leads to man's arrest in Australia



The doctor denied admitting to killing his wife. He claimed that he and Milliron were arguing about finances and how the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Also read | Three charged for the murder of journalist Dom Phillips and Amazon expert Bruno Pereira

Rudolph claimed that in 2000, after twice coming close to divorcing, he had two children who agreed to their marriage while having sex with other people. He claimed that neither Milliron nor his wife had given him any demands to stop their connection.

His attorney has condemned that the murderer was not interested in money. When his wife passed away, he was worth $15 million and the insurance settlement went into a trust for their kids.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.