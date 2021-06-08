‘We stand with you’: Trudeau tells Muslims as he vows to combat Islamophobia

After four members of a Muslim family were killed in what police described as a targeted hate crime, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured Muslims in London, Ontario, and around the country today that his government is with them.



"This hate is insidious and despicable — and it must stop," Trudeau said Monday evening in a social media post. "I'm horrified by the news from London, Ontario.

"To the loved ones of those who were terrorized by yesterday's act of hatred, we are here for you. We are also here for the child who remains in hospital — our hearts go out to you, and you will be in our thoughts as you recover."

"I spoke on the phone this evening with @LdnOntMayor and @NTahir2015 about the hateful and heinous attack that took place in London, Ontario yesterday. I let them know we'll continue to use every tool we have to combat Islamophobia -- and we`ll be here for those who are grieving," Trudeau tweeted.

On Sunday, a targeted attack on a Muslim family occurred in London, Ontario. In a hit-and-run case, a 20-year-old male was charged on Monday with four charges of murder and one count of attempted murder; police believe the attack was intended at a Muslim family of five.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, might face terrorism charges, according to Deputy Inspector Paul Waight Veltman.

