Four Muslim family members killed in suspected hate crime in Canada's Ontario

In a planned attack targeting the victims because they were Muslims, a driver ploughed a pickup vehicle into a family of five, killing four of them and badly wounding the other, according to Canadian authorities.

A 74-year-old lady, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old kid were among those killed, according to police.

A 9-year-old boy has been reported to be in critical condition. Officials stated the family requested that the names not be published.

“This was a mass murder committed against Muslims,” claimed Mayor Ed Holder.“It was based on indescribable hatred.”

A 20-year-old man was charged on Monday with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in a hit and run case.

After the incident Sunday night in London, Ontario, authorities said a young male was apprehended in the parking lot of a nearby mall. A black pickup truck allegedly mounted a curb and struck the victims at a crossroads, according to police.

Terrorism charges are also possible against 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, said Deputy Inspector Paul Waight. Veltman appeared in court via video link on Monday afternoon, reported CBC. Veltman was arrested a short distance away from the scene of the crash, at Oxford Street West and Cherryhill Boulevard, near Cherryhill Mall.

He was wearing a vest that appeared to be similar to body armour, Waight said.

"There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act and that the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith," said Waight.

"This is a devastating loss of four members of our community," added Police Chief Steve Williams at an afternoon news conference.

