/'We protect them...': Netanyahu makes annexation claim about Christian villages to justify Lebanon offensive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a bizarre claim on Sunday (July 5) to justify his country's offensive in Lebanon. In an interview with America's Fox News, Netanyahu claimed that some Christian villages in southern Lebanon had asked to be annexed by Israel, in order to be protected from Hezbollah. While Netanyahu did not name the Christian villages, mayor of the Christian village of Rmeish, Hanna al-Amil, was quoted by Lebanese public broadcaster NNA as denying Netanyahu's claim.

"Christian villages in Lebanon, some of them have actually asked to be annexed to Israel, because we protect them against the Hezbollah, Hezbollah fanatics who want to kill them, and we do the same things with Christians everywhere," Netanyahu told Fox News show "The Sunday Briefing". Lebanon was drawn into the wider West Asia war on March 2 when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli strikes. Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion of southern Lebanon.

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Lebanese mayor denies claims

Stating that Netanyahu's claims are false, mayor from a Christian village said that as many as “15 Christian towns had issued a statement two days ago denying these allegations.” The villages also reaffirmed their determination to stay on their land, with the mayor saying that even contemplating the idea was "absolutely out of the question." They said that stressing their "loyalty to their national identity" and their “attachment to their Lebanese flag.”

This comes amid reports suggesting that Trump and Netanyahu may meet next week in the White House. The two are going through a rough patch in their relationship, with Trump stating recently that Netanyahu knows who is the boss and hence he requested to meet. He added that the two leaders get along “very good.” Amid reports of rift, Netanyahu has batted for Israel to reduce dependency on the US militarily. He has also said in a recent interview that Israel is supported by India.