/Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’: Trump says ahead of possible White House meet

US President Donald Trump has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked to meet him at the White House. According to a report, the meeting between the leaders could take place as early as next week after Trump returns from the NATO summit in Turkey. Trump suggested that the Israeli leader “knows who the boss is” in their relationship. He added that the two leaders get along “very good”.

“We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is,” Trump told Axios in an interview, referring to himself.

According to an Israeli official, the visit may come next week after Trump returns from the NATO summit in Ankara that will happen on July 7-8. “It might take place the week after,” the official told Axios.

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