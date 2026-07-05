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Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’: Trump says ahead of possible White House meet

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 11:07 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 11:07 IST
Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’: Trump says ahead of possible White House meet

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the conclusion of a joint press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump said Netanyahu requested a White House meeting, possibly after Trump’s NATO trip. He added they get along well and said Netanyahu “knows who the boss is”.

US President Donald Trump has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked to meet him at the White House. According to a report, the meeting between the leaders could take place as early as next week after Trump returns from the NATO summit in Turkey. Trump suggested that the Israeli leader “knows who the boss is” in their relationship. He added that the two leaders get along “very good”.

“We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is,” Trump told Axios in an interview, referring to himself.

According to an Israeli official, the visit may come next week after Trump returns from the NATO summit in Ankara that will happen on July 7-8. “It might take place the week after,” the official told Axios.

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Earlier, Netanyahu’s office said that the two leaders spoke on Friday and agreed to meet “soon” in the United States. Their last meeting happened in February 11 in Washington.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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