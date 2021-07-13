'We all quit': Burger King employees quit at same time by putting a public sign

A lot of employees talk about mass resignations, but a team of popular fast food chain, Burger King, walked their talk.

Tired of the poor working conditions and lack of staff, the whole team of Burger King Nebraska quit at the same time and only left a notice on the sign board reading, "We all quit. Sorry for the inconvenience".

Also read | UK's Burger King under fire for 'Women belong in kitchen' tweet

The employees in the Nebraska outlet were unsatisfied with the working conditions of the kitchen. The air conditioning system of the kitchen had been broken for the past few days and the issue had been flagged to the management.

Workers gave the management a few days to repair the cooling system. Some employees faced extremely high temperatures and had to be admitted to hospitals for fluids as they were dehydrated.

In addition to this, the outlet was heavily short-staffed and the manager claimed she was working for 50 to 60 hours per week.

Also read | Friend in need: Burger King urges customers to order from McDonald's

Tired of getting no solutions from the management, all nine employees of the outlet quit at the same time.

The sign soon became viral on social media and the top management of Burger King had to get in contact with the manager immediately. Soon after the post became viral, the sign was changed to "Now hiring. Flexible schedules."

Burger King, within a few hours, put a statement saying, "Our franchisee is looking into this situation to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future."