Friend in need: Burger King urges customers to order from McDonald's

Famous fast-food chain Burger King has shown true sportsmanship by requesting people to take an extra step and order from its competitors such as McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Dominos and more.

The UK arm of the chain took to social media to share an advertisement with the title "order from McDonald's". The request has been made to help the restaurants in times of coronavirus when several people are losing their jobs as corporations are incurring losses and are not being able to pay their employees.

"We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment," the chain's tweet message read.

We know, we never thought we'd be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

The restaurant has urged people to order from various other fast food joints such as Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John, Domino's Pizza, KFC, Subway and Leon. Burger King said several of these restaurants are facing monetary issues due to the coronavirus pandemic which forced all restaurants and other businesses to shut down for nearly three months. The business, as they claim still has not recovered and to shorten the road to recovery, Burger King decided to be a friend and ask for hlp...for others too.

"So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru," Burger King UK tweeted.

"Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing," the tweet concluded on a lighter note.

The message came after the UK once again initiated a second nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus cases as the COVID-19 cases were surging in the country.

While Burger King UK is asking people to help all restaurants, Burger King North America has decided to give a free whooper to people who dare to drive through one of the scariest places on the earth as a part of Halloween celebrations.