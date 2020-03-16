Wave of arrests in Saudi Arabia: Nearly 300 civil servants detained

Saudi Arabia like the rest of the world is fighting Covid-19. Even as it increases the shutdowns of public places across the country.

The regime is busy with a crackdown. A wave of arrrests, from senior royals to military officers and judges.

All happening within two weeks and serving as deja vu of a similar crackdown in 2017. Saudi Arabia is in the middle of an unprecedented crackdown.

Hundreds of government officials, military and security officers have been detained.

Charges against them include bribery and exploiting public office.The kingdom’s anti-corruption body, National Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha), said that 674 people had been investigated.

And 298 faced charges related to embezzlement worth about $100 million.Among those implicated were 8 defence ministry officers suspected of money laundering.

And 29 interior ministry officials including three colonels, a major general and a brigadier general.Two judges have also been detained for receiving bribes. Just last week, at least two senior princes were detained.

King Salman's brother, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz and Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, a former crown prince and interior minister.Both were considered potential rivals to crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Some reports say as many as 20 princes in total have been arrested so far. And all of them were allegedly part of a coup to overthrow MBS.Their arrests were designed to send a message to other members of the royal family. Any hints of disloyalty would not be tolerated.

And now these latest anti-corruption arrests appear to be targeting civil servants. This is the second time in the last 4 years.In 2017, scores of the kingdom's economic and political elite were detained.

They were held as royal prisoners at Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel.The fact of the matter is Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is anxious to take over his father's legacy. He is next-in-line for the throne of King Salman.

But frustration among Saudi Arabia's ruling elite with his leadership has been rising.Especially after the largest-ever attack on the kingdom’s oil infrastructure in November 2019.

It sparked concerns among several prominent branches of the ruling al Saud family which has around 10,000 members.The crown prince’s ability to defend and lead the world’s largest oil exporter has been questioned.

He has been criticised for pursuing an overly aggressive stance towards Iran.But MBS doesn't want any disruption to his best-laid plans.

And so he is tightening the noose around anybody who dares to dissent.The latest crackdown is the boldest act yet in his quest for power.