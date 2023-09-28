Watch: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wows audience with his singing

We are running...and running...catching elusive dreams. Career, money, people and more. The conventional wisdom (or so we think) tells us to give it all, day and night, for smallest of slivers of that feeling of mission accomplished. Workaholic icons encourage us to forget all and pursue our goals relentlessly.

And then we come across a top diplomat of world's most powerful nation with god knows how many problems on his plate simply taking it easy and singing a song in front of an audience. The man, usually eloquently issuing dry political statements on behalf of his country is strumming guitar and crooning, wowing the audience.

Just leave everything and watch this video of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken playing guitar and singing a song.

I couldn’t pass up tonight’s opportunity to combine music and diplomacy. Was a pleasure to launch @StateDept’s new Global Music Diplomacy Initiative. pic.twitter.com/6MUfTXO9xK — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 28, 2023 ×

The video, which he himself posted on X (formerly Twitter) has come as a majorly huge surprise for people across the world and even in America who didn't expect a politicalese-speaking man let his hair down and croon a Blues song.

The tune is famous, even among those who don't listen to Blues, a genre of music defined by its ruggedness and funk that may have found its roots in the lives (and hardships) of African-Americans in the US. Even if you are not a big music fan, the guitar part which Blinken plays at the very beginning is so famous that it has found its way in movies, advertisement jingles, parodies, comedies and much much more.

In case you are wondering name of the song Blinken is singing, its "Hoochie Coochie Man” by blues legend Muddy Waters.

The song is legendary in itself. But you continue to marvel at Blinken's skills long after the video he posted is over.

But why are we so surprised when we come across a hard-faced diplomat singing a song? Just what is it that makes us keep life and art in two decidedly distinct compartments?

That's the thing maybe? The root of some of our problems? Sometimes we keep life and art apart so much that we fail to realise that confluence of these two may exactly be what fuels high performers we see on the world stage. It's maybe ok to stop once in a while during the mad race of life and indulge in whatever that sets your heart and mind afire.

