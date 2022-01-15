Watch: US professor wears fishbowl helmet, abuses students online

A college professor in Michigan state of the US has sparked outrage by cursing students online while wearing a fishbowl helmet. The professor has been put on administrative leave on Thursday.

Barry Mehler, a professor with Ferris State University, posted a 14-minute video on YouTube, where he could be seen making objectionable comments while wearing a fishbowl helmet and a face mask.

The professor has been removed from his teaching bubble this semester. The educational institution said that Mehler "has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation,” reported Detroit News.

Ferris State President David Eisler said, "I was shocked and appalled by this video. It is profane, offensive, and disturbing and in no way reflects our university or its values."

The unlisted video has been uploaded on YouTube account of Mehler on January 9. In it, he tells students that he is almost 75-year-old and "old enough to be your grandpa."

In the video, Mehler said, "So, if you want to go complain to your dean, f*** you. Go ahead. I'm retiring at the end of this year and I couldn't give a flying f*** any longer. You people are just vectors of disease to me, and I don't want to be anywhere near you."

