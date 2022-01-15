Time for security? FedEx looks to get missile-defence system for cargo planes in US

Security is paramount nowadays and one can go to any extent to ensure it. This holds true for a FedEx plea, where it has sought to operate cargo planes, which have lasers that can throw off incoming heat-seeking missiles, as per newly published documents.

The Federal Aviation Administration of the US, in a filing on Friday, showed the company asked for permission to install the missile-defence system.

According to the filing, "FedEx missile-defence system directs infrared laser energy towards an incoming missile, in an effort to interrupt the missile's tracking of the aircraft's heat."

But what’s the need for it, right? Well, there is as a surface-to-air missile slammed into the left wing of an Airbus A330, which was operating for DHL just after takeoff from Baghdad in 2003.

At that time, the crew had returned to the airport unharmed.

"In recent years, in several incidents abroad, civilian aircraft were fired upon by man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS)," the document said.

"This has led several companies to design and adapt systems like a laser-based missile-defence system for installation on civilian aircraft, to protect those aircraft against heat-seeking missiles," it added.

