US school tells teachers to hide student's transgender or non-binary identity from parents, says report   

A school in the US seems to have told its teachers to not inform the parents of children, who come out as transgender and non-binary, about it, said a report.

Walsh Middle School, which is a part of Round Rock Independent School District, gave an instruction to its teachers about how to deal with such students.

The school, which is located in a suburb of Austin, in the state of Texas, told them not to "contact their parents and out them to their families."

The school district has said that this training material for the teachers of this institution was not approved by it and cannot be used in the area, reported The Daily Caller.

The district was also "reviewing this incident and ensuring protocols are in place that such presentations are reviewed and approved in advance."

In the material, the teachers have also been guided on how to interact with transgender and non-binary students. It also included about how to correct oneself after misgendering someone.

Not just this, it also told them to correct students, who misgendered a transgender or non-binary individual. They were also asked to avoid using gendered language in general.

After learning about the incident, several parents have sued school officials.

