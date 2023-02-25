WATCH | US flag freezes in Michigan's powerful ice storm, leaves internet stunned

The monstrous ice storm that pummeled the United States' upper midwestern states, froze an American flag which was flying outside a house in Michigan.

Twitter user Cody (Baha) posted a video of the extreme cold wave and the US flag which had frozen outside his house.

"Here's a look at the ice storm right now at my house in Michigan. Went to go take the flag down and it's frozen into the base (sic)," wrote the Twitter user in the caption of his post.

Here’s a look at the ice storm right now at my house in Michigan. Went to go take the flag down and it’s frozen into the base… pic.twitter.com/ya4sL9mWLp — Cody (Baha) (@BahaCur_10) February 23, 2023 ×

The video was shared by Cody (Baha) on Thursday and since then it has received more than 13,000 views as well as hundreds of likes and comments. The internet users were left stunned on seeing the short clip. While some stated that the visual is "spectacular," others posted "wow".

"Okay but it looks kinda cool lol," one user said. "That sound capture is spectacular," another user wrote. "It was dead silent outside, glad it captured it so well!” a third user commented, while a fourth user said, "That's impressive...whoa.."

Meanwhile, hundreds of people living in the region were left in a complete blackout without power after the snowstorm on Thursday, The Independent reported.

For two days, school districts in Kent, Ottawa and Kalamazoo counties remained closed as hazardous conditions were created by extreme weather throughout the region.

"This intense blast of winter severely impacted our communities across the state," said Capt Kevin Sweeney, Michigan State Police's deputy state director of emergency management and homeland security, according to New York Times.

Air travel was badly hit and a volunteer firefighter died due to the weather. Around 1,100 flights were cancelled within the United States, as per FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

(With inputs from agencies)

