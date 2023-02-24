Watch | Sarus crane rescued by Indian man refuses to leave his side

One must have seen talking parrots, dogs doing incredible tricks, and cats' quick feet and leisurely strolls. Yet, can you recall ever witnessing a Sarus crane flying to the tunes of its saviour? You're about to, then.

This is the story of Amethi city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The bird was hurt last year on a farm. Amethi's Mohammad Aarif saved it and provided it with all the medical care it needed.

Now, the bird seems to have built a deep trust with its saviour, so much so, that its wings are reluctant to leave the path Aarif traces.

Aarif carried the bird home so it could cure the injury on its legs. The bird hasn't left his side since then.

Aarif reportedly told the local media how he never anticipated the bird to stay with him. It follows him everywhere he goes and even engages in play with him during evening time.

If other birds come nearby, it hides under the verandah. Almost as if not want to leave Aarif's side. The bird occasionally takes off with its pals. But... it always comes back in the evening.

Other than Aarif, the bird is not that friendly with other people, including Aarif's family.

In UP's Amethi, Mohammad Aarif has a unique best friend- A saras bird which follows Aarif whereever the latter goes. The "Jai-Veeru" bonding was forged after Aarif rescued and treated the bird after it got injured last year. pic.twitter.com/eWzCkWKQOP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 23, 2023 ×

This is the coolest thing I’ve seen in a while https://t.co/sD06PogUbZ — Fee Fi Fo Fum  (@SonderMovement) February 23, 2023 ×

Animals understand love language like no one can! Look at this expression of love, gratitude! They are the love language we all need in our lives! One act of kindness touched this bird and how! Beautiful bond ❤ https://t.co/mBye8G2Hx7 — FalanaDhiikana (@FalanaDhiikana_) February 24, 2023 ×

