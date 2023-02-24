ugc_banner

Watch | Sarus crane rescued by Indian man refuses to leave his side

Amethi, Uttar Pradesh Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

An Indian man who saved it and provided it home, when needed the most, became a Sarus crane's greatest friend. They are now always spotted together. 

One must have seen talking parrots, dogs doing incredible tricks, and cats' quick feet and leisurely strolls. Yet, can you recall ever witnessing a Sarus crane flying to the tunes of its saviour? You're about to, then.

This is the story of Amethi city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP). The bird was hurt last year on a farm. Amethi's Mohammad Aarif saved it and provided it with all the medical care it needed.

Now, the bird seems to have built a deep trust with its saviour, so much so, that its wings are reluctant to leave the path Aarif traces. 

Aarif carried the bird home so it could cure the injury on its legs. The bird hasn't left his side since then.

Aarif reportedly told the local media how he never anticipated the bird to stay with him. It follows him everywhere he goes and even engages in play with him during evening time. 

If other birds come nearby, it hides under the verandah. Almost as if not want to leave Aarif's side. The bird occasionally takes off with its pals. But... it always comes back in the evening. 

Other than Aarif, the bird is not that friendly with other people, including Aarif's family.

Twitter is smitten with this strange friendship.

Netizens cannot stop reacting. 

