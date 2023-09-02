Watch: Ukrainian drone dramatically dodges attack by three Russian aircraft

A dramatic moment was captured in video footage when a Ukrainian drone smartly managed to dodge three Russian military aircraft that tried to shoot it down.



The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine shared the video in which the drone was seen coming in close contact with one Russian jet and two combat helicopters. What followed was the ultimate chasing sequence between a tiny drone and the heavily fortified aircraft.



In the video, the drone which is just metres away from the Russian air forces can be seen teasing it before a spray of bullets is unleashed towards it by one of the aircraft.

Two Russian attack helicopters and an aircraft chased a Ukrainian drone near Cape Tarkhankut (Crimea) but failed to shoot it down - Defense Intelligence of Ukraine posted a unique video.



The bullets pass in close proximity to the drone, trying to blast it above the skies of Russia-annexed Crimea. However, ultimately the Russian pilots are not able to shoot down the small target which successfully dodges their bullets by moving side to side and up and down.

Drone makes safe return to base

Ukrainian forces said that the drone made a safe return to the base without suffering a scratch. It remains unknown when exactly the encounter took place, but the footage was released by Ukrainian officials on Friday (September 1).



Ukrainian defence ministry's spokesperson said that their UAVs – unmanned aerial vehicles – are “increasingly coming out unscathed, not only after encounters with Russian air defence but also in direct collisions with Russian aircraft”.



“The video shows a Ukrainian UAV flying near Cape Tarkhankut being pursued by two combat helicopters and one aeroplane. Despite the continuous fire, our UAV left the “battlefield” unharmed and successfully returned to the base,” the spokesperson added.

After coming back from its perilous flight, the UAV operator apparently called the Russians “some kind of crooked…”. In the last few weeks, Ukraine has increased its use of drones with a barrage of attacks taking place on Russia.



The number of drone strikes targetting Russian territory since an invasion was launched by Vladimir Putin in February last year has reached 500.

