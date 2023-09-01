US claims Ukraine has made 'notable progress' in offensive

The White House said Friday (September 1) that the Ukrainian forces have made "notable progress" against Russian troops in their southern offensive in recent days.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby was asked about the criticism that Kyiv's southern campaign against occupying Russian forces has not advanced much in the past weeks. He admitted that the fight has gone slower than Ukraine itself had hoped.

Kirby told reporters: "That said, we have noted over the last 72 hours or so some notable progress by Ukrainian armed forces on that southern line. They have achieved some success against that second line of Russian defences."

Ukraine has claimed that its counteroffensive has gained momentum after stockpiling Western-supplied weapons, building up assault battalions and working to degrade Russian positions. The war-torn nation also said that the nation was making advances.

Experts and analysts have argued that Ukrainian forces have been penetrating Russian lines in recent days, especially between Robotyne and Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

But it's not that easy as Russian forces have established long and deep barriers across the terrain, including tank traps, minefields and other defences, to slow Ukraine's advance.

Kirby said, "We've all seen the criticism by anonymous officials out there, which frankly is not helpful" to Ukraine's battlefield effort. He added that any objective observer of this counteroffensive, can't deny... that "they have made progress now".

Also read: Russian and Belarus ambassadors again invited to Nobel Prize ceremony

Watch: Pope Francis becomes first pontiff to visit Mongolia

Zelensky: No peace unless all occupied territories are freed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that there can be no "sustainable" peace in the nation unless all occupied territories are freed.

While speaking at the European House Ambrosetti Business Forum, he said: "Without Crimea, without Donbas, without occupied territories, there can be no real sustainable peace in Ukraine and Europe."

"Please have a look at what is happening to Crimea when it is under the control of the Russian Federation. Does civilization exist there? No. Does tourism exist there? No. Did they increase the number of workplaces? No. Did entrepreneurs open their businesses there? No," he added.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE