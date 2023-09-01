Russia’s Lavrov calls UN meetings with Zelensky ‘unacceptable’; threatens to block G20 declaration

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, on Friday (September 1) said that he told the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that online meetings held to discuss Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan back in August were “unacceptable.” Furthermore, he also warned Russia will block the final declaration of the upcoming G20 summit unless it reflects Moscow’s position on Ukraine.

‘Unacceptable’ UN online meeting about Zelensky peace plan

During a speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, the Russian foreign minister called online meetings held on the Ukrainian president’s peace formula in August, without Russia “unacceptable,” reported Reuters.

Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan which Kyiv wants to serve as the basis for peace to end what Russia calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, includes conditions like the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the return of the entire Ukrainian territory to its control.

Russia threatens to block G20 declaration

Lavrov, who is also due to represent Russia at the upcoming meeting of the Group of 20 countries in New Delhi on September 9-10, said that Russia will block the final declaration of the summit unless it reflects their position on Ukraine and other crises.

The move will force participants to issue a non-binding or partial communique.

“There will be no general declaration on behalf of all members if our position is not reflected,” said Lavrov, on Friday. Moscow has justified its “special military operation” in Ukraine which began in February 2022, as an existential battle with the West which Russian President Vladimir Putin says wants to dismantle Russia and take control of its vast natural resources.

The Russian FM also said that the West had raised the Ukraine issue in meetings ahead of the summit to which Moscow responded by saying that “the issue is closed for us” and accused the West of undermining international institutions by pushing its own agenda.

Lavrov also suggested that if a consensus could not be reached at the G20 meeting, a non-binding communique could be issued by the G20 presidency. India, which holds the G20 presidency, has called for peace in Ukraine.

“Another option is to adopt a document that focuses on specific decisions in the sphere of G20 competencies, and let everyone say the rest on their own behalf,” said Lavrov.

Russia to allocate 1.9 trillion roubles for annexed Ukrainian territories

The Russian president said that they have planned to allocate 1.9 trillion roubles ($20 billion) from the country’s federal budget over the next two-and-a-half years to the development of four Ukrainian regions annexed which Moscow claimed as a part of its territory.

Notably, Russia reportedly occupies only parts of the regions it claimed and the unilateral annexation has been recognised by only a handful of countries allied with Russia while the move has largely been condemned by Ukraine and its Western allies as well as three-quarters of UN member states.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

