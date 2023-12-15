Ukraine village council deputy detonates grenades in meet, 26 injured: Video

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

In a terrifying incident, a local deputy brought grenades to the meeting of the village council and detonated them in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region on Friday (December 15). The national police said that at least 26 people were injured in the incident.

As per a police statement shared on Telegram messenger, the grenades were detonated during the ongoing council's session.

"26 people were injured, six of them in serious condition," said police. A video was also published by the police on Telegram in which the deputy is seen entering the room and taking out the grenades from his pocket and throwing them towards people. BREAKING: A Ukraine Deputy detonates a grenade at a council meeting in Zakarpattia region. One person is dead and 26 are injured.



At the moment, the moment of the explosion was captured as people - who were attending the council's session - ran in panic.

Six remain in critical condition

As reported by Reuters, the incident took place inside the Keretsky Village Council building in Zakarpattia. Earlier, the police said that the deputy had lost his life, however, later in the statement clarified that the resuscitation measures were being carried out by the doctors.

"Today at 11.37, line 102 received a message that one of the deputies exploded grenades in the building of Keretsky Council of Mukachevo district during a session meeting," said the National Police, on its Facebook page, it reported.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of the explosion, one person, the fuse itself, was killed, and 11 more people were injured," the National Police stated and later updated that 26 people were injured, out of which six were in critical condition.

It remained unclear how many grenades the council deputy detonated or what were the motives of the deputy.

From time to time, accidents with explosives take place in Ukraine which has been fighting full-scale aggression since February 2022.