Ukraine unveils ambitious "Win 2030" plan: Aims for chip manufacturing & AI growth

In a move to propel itself into the forefront of high-tech industries, Ukraine has announced its ambitious Win 2030 plan, outlining intentions to establish a domestic chipmaking industry and bolster artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

According to Reuters, the plan was proposed amid a 21-month conflict with Russia, by Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Deputy Valeria Ionan.

At a presentation in central Kyiv attended by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the significance of technological advancement for achieving victory was highlighted. Shmyhal emphasised, "Without innovation, I am deeply convinced our victory is possible, but will take much longer."

Fedorov, also a deputy prime minister and an ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, pledged policy changes to foster tech growth. Highlighting regulatory improvements, he cited over 20 amended laws simplifying drone imports and manufacturing. Ukraine has already implemented AI in military operations, using it for kamikaze drones and facial recognition of Russian soldiers.

Deputy Valeria Ionan outlined Ukraine's aspirations to rank among the top 15 countries globally in microelectronics and the top 30 in unmanned vehicles. Expressing confidence, she stated, "Ukraine rather highly assesses its chances to make its contribution to the European Union's ambitious goal to get 20 per cent of the global market share in semiconductors by 2030.”

The most ambitious aspect of the plan involves Ukraine's dream of establishing a chip factory, along with "fabless" enterprises that do not manufacture their own semiconductors. The estimated cost of a facility capable of producing 50,000 chips annually is between $5-10 billion, with an expected start date in 2025 and a three-year timeline to reach manufacturing capacity. Acknowledging the financial challenges, Fedorov admitted that government funds were scarce.

Fedorov, speaking to reporters, revealed that the ministry would provide non-monetary support initially and seek private capital for these ventures. While admitting the necessity of state assistance for a chip factory, he emphasised the need for private initiative while acknowledging that state support would play a crucial role.

