WATCH | UK PM Rishi Sunak and billionaire Bill Gates get interviewed by AI

Amid the growing interest of the public in Artificial Intelligence, politicians and influential leaders are also joining the bandwagon. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sat with billionaire Bill Gates and together the duo answered a few questions generated using AI text tools.

The Microsoft founder took to Twitter to share the video with the caption, "@RishiSunak and I were interviewed by an AI chatbot and had a great conversation about the future. Spoiler alert: it’s bright."

@RishiSunak and I were interviewed by an AI chatbot and had a great conversation about the future. Spoiler alert: it's bright.

The meeting between the duo took place on Wednesday at the Imperial College in London. They discussed UK's cleantech innovation leadership and also launched Cleantech for UK, a coalition attempting to kickstart a series of new-generation green start-ups.

Though the key discussion points in the meeting centred around innovation and technology, it was their conversation with AI that caught everyone's attention.

One of the first questions posed by the AI to Sunak and Gates was: "How do you think technology will impact the global economy and job market in the next 10 years?"

Gates answered saying there was a need to address core issues such as labour shortage, healthcare and education while being efficient in approach.

"Hopefully, technology like the one that generated this question can help us be more efficient," he added.

Meanwhile, Sunak was asked a less pointed question when the AI quizzed what was the most influential advice that the 10, Downing Street resident had received in his life.

Sunak thought for a bit before adding, "Probably one of the best quotes someone gave me when I was starting was, 'It is nice to be important, but it is more important to be nice', and I thought that was a nice way to think about your life."

What makes the interview and the questions posed by the AI more impressive is the fact that it can easily learn on the fly and tailor its response based on the answer it receives.

Large Language Models like OpenAi's GPT-3 powering ChatGPT and Google's LaMDA powering Bard are exceptionally good at learning and executing tasks that they haven't been prepared to do so.

