Google Bard vs ChatGPT: Which is better AI tool? Know how to access Google chatbot, all you need to know

Google is soon going to launch its own AI chatbot for public testing. The American tech giant has released Bard for limited public testing available to its trusted users, which Google chief Sundar Pichai has termed an “experimental conversational AI service.” As per media reports, Bard is a lighter version of Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Application or LaMDA, and its operation requires less computing power. Google has released the lighter version of LaMDA to make it available to a bigger set of users and get swift feedback. Users on the internet are searching for which AI chatbot is better, Google Bard or ChatGPT? Here we will briefly compare the two AI tools:

Google Bard vs ChatGPT: Which one is better?

Google Bard used Google’s own language model called Language Model for Dialogue Application or LaMDA, whereas ChatGPT uses GPT-3 language model. The GPT-3 model is like Transformer, which was created and open-sourced by Google back in 2017.

The launch of ChatGPT took place in November of the previous year. Since then, OpenAI, the company which created it, has widely publicised ChatGPT's amazing skills and how they affect daily life. It’s also backed by Microsoft. On the other hand, Bard is completely owned and managed by Google. Google has been working on the AI tool for the previous six years, and now Bard will soon be made publicly available.

The other major difference between Google Bard and ChatGPT is that Bard can access the internet and give an instant response based on the latest information available! This makes Bard more reliable and updated. ChatGPT, on the other hand, can’t access the internet as of now!

Is Google Bard better than ChatGPT?

Well, it’s hard to guess as of now! Both Bard and ChatGPT are based on Google transformer technology. Google has refrained from sharing what amount of knowledge Bard possesses. LaMDA was previously described as a "sentient" entity with consciousness by a Google engineer. The engineer, Blake Lemoine, was subsequently fired by Google. However, Google also highlighted a number of LaMDA features last year, including a brand-new initiative called Wordcraft that was used to aid in fiction writing.

How to access Google Bard?