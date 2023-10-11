Video | UK foreign secy runs for cover in Israel, says 'seen a glimpse of what millions experience every day'

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrived in Israel in a show of his nation's 'unwavering' support towards Israel as Hamas continues to pound the country with rockets. Cleverly, during his visit to Ofakim, a southern Israeli city, had to seek cover as air raid sirens started to blare. The visuals quickly gained widespread traction raising concerns of the chaotic situation which persists in the country after massive attacks by the Hamas terrorist group on October 7.

The footage shared on X by Israel's foreign ministry was later picked up by many others.

The video showed James Cleverly along with a group running into the entrance of a building.

Air raid sirens were blaring as everyone ran to get cover and find a spot for their safety.

Reposting the video on his own account, Cleverly wrote, "Today I’ve seen a glimpse of what millions experience every day. The threat of Hamas rockets lingers over every Israeli man, woman and child. This is why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel."

The Israeli foreign ministry reportedly said that the siren was a caution for Israelis of Hamas rockets directed towards the nation.

Israel is presently reeling under the Hamas attack and the death counts continue to go up.

Many Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed and held hostage by Hamas.

The leaders of nations from across the world are vowing support for stranded nationals.

Watch: while UK FM @JamesCleverly visits Ofakim in southern Israel, a siren goes off warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire.



This is the reality Israelis live with every day.

Travel advisories have also been issued by many.

The UK Foreign Secretary arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning.

In a post shared earlier, he wrote, “I’m here in Israel today to show that the UK’s support for the Israeli people is unwavering."

No launches from Lebanon

Meanwhile, shortly after the Israeli army said that there is a possibility of an aerial infiltration from Lebanon, it corrected itself calling it an "error".

"There are no launches at this point from Lebanon. There are no alerts," army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement as he ruled out any major incident near the border.

"This has been an error that we are looking into... We will check whether it's a technical malfunction or a human error," he added.