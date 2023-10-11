India launches 'Operation Ajay' to bring back nationals stranded amid Israel-Hamas war

India rolled out 'Operation Ajay' to aid the return of stranded nationals who wished to come back to their homeland due to chaotic conditions in the post-Hamas attack war situation in Israel.



Ajay is a Hindi word which translates to unconquered or invincible.

India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote on Wednesday (Oct 11), "Launching Operation Ajay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad."

In the face of wars and conflict situations across the world, India has successfully launched such operations in the past as well.

For instance, Operation Ganga was launched in the wake of the Russian invasion to safely bring back stranded nationals from Ukraine.

Operation Devi Shakti was launched where the Indian Armed Forces safely evacuated Indian citizens and foreign nationals from Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul at the hands of the Taliban.

India is a long-standing ally of Israel. Indian PM Narendra Modi has condemned the attack, the worst one on Israel in five decades, in the strongest words possible.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (Oct 11), the Indian embassy in Israel urged citizens stranded in the war-ravaged country to remain "calm and vigilant" and follow the issued advisories.

"The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories. 24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact: Tel +972-35226748, Tel +972-543278392. Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," it said in a statement.

A similar statement was also issued by the Representative Office of India in Palestine who also shared the emergency helpline numbers for Indians who are stuck in Palestine.

PM Modi recently voiced his backing to Israel in a discussion with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The PM vowed that India stands “firmly with Israel in this difficult hour”.

“I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, the prime minister posted.

India has been a long-standing ally of Israel. In 2015 and 2016, New Delhi abstained from a UN vote that called for a discussion if Israel should be brought before the International Criminal Court for its alleged war crimes during the 2014 crisis in Gaza.