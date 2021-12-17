Watch: 'Two O’Clock Rock' burglar wanted in US for robbing over 60 businesses

In what can be called a rerun of a movie, a burglar in the United States seems to have a unique modus operandi while targetting businesses.

The burglar places rocks in front of the businesses he targets during early morning hours. Los Angeles police in the US is looking for the accused for hitting over 60 businesses in San Fernando Valley of the city.

Also Read: US releases new tranche of classified documents related to Kennedy assassination

The suspect has been dubbed as the "Two O’Clock Rock" burglar due to his actions. The burglar seems to commit the crime from 2 am to 4 am, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Thursday.

In a video posted on YouTube under the header 'Wanted: “Two O’Clock Rock” Commercial Burglary Suspect NR21361jc’, Los Angeles Police Department has caught the burglar in the act in a CCTV clip.

It has given information about the burglar and asked for public’s help in identifying him.

Also Read: Grand heist? Police flabbergasted to find stolen 58-foot bridge in US

The thief first puts a rock in front of the targetted business and then throws another on the glass door or window. Finally, he removes cash register whether locked or not, the police said.

The suspect seems to be a Black male, who wears dark clothing and sometimes, reading glasses. He also rides bicycle or drives an early 2000s dark-coloured Nissan Maxima or Sentra.

(With inputs from agencies)