US releases new tranche of classified documents related to Kennedy assassination

The US National Archives has released nearly 1,500 documents related to the US government’s investigation into the 1963 assassination of former president John F Kennedy.

President Joe Biden on October had set a deadline for the release of secret cables, internal memos and other documents related to the assassination probe.

The disclosures released on Wednesday are part of the federal statute that calls for the release of records in the government’s possession. Additional documents are expected to be made public next year, reports news agency AP.

The documents contain CIA cables and memos discussing the unexplained visits of Lee Harvey Oswald—who assassinated Kennedy in 1963— to Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City, and also the possible Cuban involvement in the killing of the former president.

The cable also disclosed that following Kennedy’s assassination, Mexican authorities arrested a Mexican employee of the Cuban embassy with whom Oswald had communicated.

According to the testimony of the employee, cited by the documents, Oswald had “professed to be a communist and an admirer of Castro.”

Another document notes whether Oswald, while living in New Orleans, might have been affected in any way by the publication in the local newspaper of an interview of Fidel Castro who had warned of retribution if the US were to take out Cuban leaders.

The new files also pertain to several FBI reports on the bureau’s efforts to investigate and monitor major mafia figures like Santo Trafficante Jr and Sam Giancana, who are often mentioned in conspiracy theories about Kennedy’s assassination.

In 1964, the Warren Commission concluded that Oswald had been the lone gunman, and another congressional investigation in 1979 found no evidence to support the theory that the CIA had been involved. But other interpretations have persisted.

(With inputs from agencies)