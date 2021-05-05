'Love, Jack': John F Kennedy's love letters put up for auction

Two love letter signed by the late US president, John F Kennedy are being auctioned at the Boston-based RR Auction house.

The letters are the only pieces of documented love affair between Kennedy and the Swedish aristocrat Gunilla von Post.

These letters were sent by Kennedy and were penned by the former president on the United States Senate letterhead in 1955 and 1956.

Signed as "Jack", in the letter from 1955, Kennedy has expressed eagerness to meet von Post again very soon. The two had first met in Cannes in 1953 through a chance meet.

"I am anxious to see you. Is it not strange after all these months? Perhaps at first it shall be a little difficult as we shall be strangers—but not strangers—and I am sure it will all work and I shall think that though it is a long way to Gunilla—it is worth it," the letter reads.

In the 1956 letter, he even mentioned von Post getting married in the 1956 letter. “If you don't marry come over as I should like to see you. I had a wonderful time last summer with you. It is a bright memory of my life—you are wonderful and I miss you,” his letter read.

Their relationship was made public by von post in a memoir titled “Love, Jack”, published in 1997, in which she had documented her connection with the former president. She had broken off contact with Kennedy after her engagement.

In the memoir, she claimed to have spent a week with Kennedy in Sweden in August of 1955, after which the former president tried to put an end to his ‘happy marriage’ and bring von post to the US. The two later met, only once, in 1958 at a gala at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City while she was pregnant with her first child.

The letters have now been put up for auction after they were found in von Post’s possession after her death in 2011.