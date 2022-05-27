Watch: Two Brazil cops torture 38-year-old Black man to death, spark outrage

In a disturbing video being circulated on social media, a 38-year-old Black man can be seen tortured to death by two police officers on Tuesday. The incident sparked immense outrage among netizens. The victim, Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, died of asphhyxiation, media reports said. In the clip, the victim can be seen brutally tortured by the officers of Brazil's Federal Highway Police. The cops put him in the trunk of a smoke-filled SUV. The smoke appears to be of tear gas.

The incident happened at the police stop in Umbauba in the northeastern state of Sergipe. In the clip, the man can also be heard screaming. The victim, whose legs can be seen sticking out of the SUV during the ordeal, kick for some time. They eventually stop moving. In the incident, the officers seem to be undisturbed by the onlookers surrounding them.

THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED IN BRAZIL YESTERDAY:



2 white cops transformed their car in a GAS CHAMBER and killed a black man with mental problems. They killed a black guy like they used to do in Auschwitz.



pic.twitter.com/4W04zo0LAw — Cecília Danson (@ceciliadanson) May 26, 2022 ×

In Umbauba, several people gathered to protest over the incident on Wednesday. They blocked a road and burnt tires. In a statement, Federal Highway Police said the man was displaying aggressive behaviour. He was 'actively resisting' the officers, who pulled him over. The agents then immobilised him using 'instruments of lesser offensive potential'.

When Santos was being transported to a police precinct, he fell ill. He was taken to a hospital, where his death was confirmed, the statement said.

According to preliminary autopsy, the victim died of respiratory failure due to 'mechanical asphyxia', George Fernandes, spokesperson, Sergipe state's forensic institute, told AP. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the Federal Police.

(With inputs from agencies)