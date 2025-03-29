A stolen flatbed truck sped through Long Beach, crashing into multiple vehicles before the driver was arrested. The chase ended when the truck slammed into a paint store, and the driver walked away from the wreck before police took him into custody.

Replay of that pursuit, that was insane pic.twitter.com/lSvM4Dos92 — Live Police Chases (@PoliceChasesTV) March 28, 2025

Truck hits at least 13 vehicles

The pursuit lasted over 20 minutes, with the driver reaching speeds of 100 mph on the 605 and 22 Freeways. The truck hit at least 13 vehicles while weaving through traffic, crossing centre dividers, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

At one intersection in University Park Estates, the driver crashed into three cars while trying to get through. Minutes later, the truck hit more vehicles before finally crashing into the front stairs of a Sherwin-Williams paint store at East 7th Street and Termino Avenue.

Truck owner shocked

Ricardo Colindes, the truck’s owner, was frustrated to find his vehicle stolen and wrecked. He said, "At the beginning, I thought somebody in the shop was making a joke." He added, "I was really mad because all my stuff was there. I was taking care of this truck for a long time, trying to keep it in shape. It's a company truck but I love that truck."

Driver walks away after crash

Despite the crashes, the driver got out and walked away from the wreck. Police caught up with him two minutes later and placed him under arrest.

Earlier, the LAPD had switched to a tracking-only mode before the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit.