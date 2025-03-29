A human placenta was found in Wernerth Park, Oldham, Greater Manchester, on Friday afternoon. A member of the public found what they described as a "suspicious item" and immediately reported it to the authorities.

Police and medical confirmation

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded to the call at approximately 2:40 pm Medical experts later confirmed that the item was a human placenta, suggesting that a birth had recently taken place.

Search for mother and baby

Investigators believe the baby was likely born within the last 24 hours and are now urgently trying to locate the mother and child, who may require medical assistance.

Detective Inspector Andy Day of the Oldham district emphasised that the focus of the investigation is on their welfare rather than any criminal activity.

No threat to public safety

"There is no risk to the wider community, however, the focus of our efforts is now on understanding the circumstances of how the placenta came to be in this location, and that no one has come to any harm," a police statement read.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities are continuing their inquiries and urging anyone with information to come forward. "Incidents of this nature are extremely rare but will naturally cause concern," Detective Inspector Day stated, urging the public to assist in the effort to locate the mother and baby.