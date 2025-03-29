A partial solar eclipse is set to occur across the world on March 29. People in North America will be able to see it during sunrise, and those in Europe will be able to see it mid-morning. During the eclipse, the Sun will appear like a bite had been taken out of it. Another phenomenon, that of solar horns, will also be visible at the time.

The moon obstructs specific sections of sunlight during the partial solar eclipse at sunrise and the phases of the sun become double points, giving the appearance of solar horns. This specific occurrence can be seen by people residing in the United States East Coast and residents of specific areas in Canada.

Solar horns happen as the partial solar eclipse starts. As the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, it covers a portion of the Sun in such a way that two points continue to peek out brightly. As two ends of the Sun remain visible, they look like horns, thus giving the phenomenon the name Solar horns.

Solar horns put on a grand show early in the morning because the moon’s shadow obstructs part of the solar disk during this time.

Why do solar horns occur?

The phenomenon occurs because the Moon's path around the Sun is different from Earth's. Our planet's orbit around the Sun is not at the same orientation as the Moon. When a partial solar eclipse happens, the moon does not perfectly align with the sun. When this happens, certain parts of the Sun remain visible.

Best places to see solar horns

People in northeastern US and parts of Canada will have the perfect opportunity to see solar horns during the partial solar eclipse. The eclipse itself would be best viewed from coastal areas.

In these parts of the world, the eclipse will begin at 6:33 am and fade away at 7:06 am on Saturday. To watch the solar horns, be sure to be ready with proper viewing equipment during sunrise.