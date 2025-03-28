Solar Eclipse March 2025 Date and Time: The first solar eclipse of 2025 is set to take place on March 29. However, it will be a partial solar eclipse, meaning the Moon will block only a section of the Sun.

Advertisment

The partial solar eclipse will be visible primarily in several parts of the Northern Hemisphere, including the northeastern United States, some sections of Canada, and Greenland.

Viewers living in the portions of Western Europe, Africa, northern Asia and South America might be able to watch the event.

Also read: '650 light-years away': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers outburst of a new solar system

Advertisment

Solar eclipse be visible in India?

A partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India. However, it will occur on Saturday, March 29, and in India, the eclipse will last for approximately four hours, beginning at 2:20 PM IST and reach its peak at 4:17 PM IST, and end at 6:13 PM.

#DYK there’s going to be a partial solar eclipse on March 29?



During sunrise in the Northeastern U.S., the Moon will partially block the Sun from view. Coverage ranges from as little as 1% in Washington, D.C. to 64% in Portland, Maine.



Find info for your location:… pic.twitter.com/OnfuRL7QXP — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) March 27, 2025

Advertisment

How to watch the eclipse online?

For those who are not able to witness this celestial event can watch it online. NASA will reportedly live stream the eclipse, starting from 12:25 pm IST.

Also read: NASA finds largest organic molecules on Mars, hinting at ancient life

How to watch the eclipse online?

For those who cannot witness this celestial event in person, NASA will reportedly live stream the eclipse, starting at 12:25 PM IST.

Is it safe to watch the eclipse?

Unlike a lunar eclipse, it is never safe to look at a solar eclipse directly with the naked eye. You must use proper eye protection to view a partial solar eclipse safely.

Are regular sunglasses safe?

No, regular sunglasses must not be used to view the eclipse. According to NASA, individuals must wear certified solar viewing glasses or eclipse glasses.

Safety tips for viewing the eclipse

1. No matter how dark sunglasses are, they are not safe for viewing the Sun.

2. Do not look at the Sun directly through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other device, even while wearing eclipse glasses. A special-purpose solar filter must be attached to the front of any device you are using.

3. If you don’t have eclipse glasses, use an indirect viewing method, but ensure you follow proper guidelines before trying this.