'650 light-years away': NASA's James Webb Telescope discovers outburst of a new solar system
Produced by Tarun Mishra
Produced by Tarun Mishra
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured detailed images of Lynds 483 (L483), a star-forming region located 650 light-years away in the Serpens constellation. The near-infrared images reveal complex structures of gas and dust shaped by two young protostars at the centre of the nebula.
The image highlights the protostars emitting periodic jets of gas and dust, which interact with older material to form intricate patterns. These jets vary in speed and direction, leading to twisted and layered structures that provide insight into the early stages of star development.
The image shows a thin, hourglass-shaped cloud with irregular edges. At its centre, the two protostars appear as bright spots. Expelled material creates coloured lobes, with the upper lobe displaying orange and purple hues, while the lower lobe consists of denser purple and blue tones. These colour variations reflect different gas densities and compositions.
The dense dust surrounding the protostars absorbs much of their light, creating dark V-shaped shadows. The JWST’s infrared capabilities allow astronomers to see through this dust, revealing distant background stars and shock fronts where high-speed jets collide with denser material.
Lynds 483 is named after American astronomer Beverly T. Lynds, whose work in the 1960s led to detailed catalogues of dark and bright nebulae. Her research remains fundamental to understanding star-forming regions and continues to guide modern astronomical studies.
Over millions of years, the protostars in Lynds 483 may grow to a size similar to the Sun. As they develop, the surrounding gas and dust will gradually disperse, leaving behind a dense disk that could eventually form planets.
Researchers will continue observing Lynds 483 to analyse the quantity of ejected material, identify molecules forming within the nebula, and examine the mechanisms driving star birth. These findings will contribute to a broader understanding of stellar evolution and planetary system formation.
{{ primary_category.name }}