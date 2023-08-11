Watch: Social media awash with videos of deadly Maui island fire in Hawaii

As firefighters fight the devastating flames that have nearly engulfed the Hawaiian island of Maui, scary videos of wildfires that are now ravaging residential area are eliciting reactions online. The videos are being posted by local residents as well as people from other countries.

Maui is on fire and 6 deaths are confirmed.



Maui is on fire and 6 deaths are confirmed.

Heartbreaking.

Video of flying over the Hawaiian island of #Maui, where the fire burned the western part of the island.

On August 7, a forest #fire broke out on the island of #Maui, #Hawaii, USA. Strong winds of up to 97 km/h, caused by #HurricaneDora, passing 800 km from Hawaii, contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. A state of emergency has been declared on the island.

▶️Hundreds of homes… pic.twitter.com/lbtosPCQre — Creative Society Michigan (@MICreativeScty) August 11, 2023 ×



Bushfires on the West coast of Maui island were fuelled by high winds from a nearby hurricane. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed seaside town of Lahaina.

The spread of the wildfire was so rapid that many were caught off-guard. Some people were trapped in the streets, others jumped into the ocean to escape the advansing flames.

"It really looks like somebody came along and just bombed the whole town. It's completely devastated," said Canadian Brandon Wilson, who had traveled to Hawaii with his wife to celebrate their 25th anniversary, but was at the airport trying to get them a flight out. He was quoted by AFP.

"It was really hard to see," he said, teary-eyed. "You feel so bad for people. They lost their homes, their lives, their livelihoods."

The Hawaii fire has come in the wake of other extreme weather events and wildfires in North America in past few months. Record-breaking wildfire are still burning across Canada, a nation usually associated with its harsh winters.

Temperatures have soared in the Europe and parts of Asia. These regions have also witnessed widespread wildfires.

"What we've seen today has been catastrophic... likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history," Governor Josh Green said as quoted by AFP

"In 1960 we had 61 fatalities when a large wave came through Big Island," he said earlier in the day, referring to a tragedy that struck a year after Hawaii became the 50th US state.

"This time, it's very likely that our death totals will significantly exceed that."

The fatalities

As per information from Maui County officials, by 9 pm Thursday (0700 GMT Friday) 55 people had been killed and it was feared that number would increase.

The devastating fire has forced thousands of people to evacuate. Around 1400 people were waiting at the main airport in Kahului overnight. They were trying to get out.

Maui County has asked visitors to leave "as soon as possible," and organized buses to move evacuees from shelters to the airport.

The island attracts about third of all the visitors who come to Hawaii to spend their holidays with their families and loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies)

