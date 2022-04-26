Watch: 'Reckless' YouTuber deliberately crashed plane to gain online views

For the sake of views? Authorities found that a YouTuber, who crashed his plane last year did it deliberately in order to use the footage in a video and gain views and likes on social media.

Last year on 24 November, Trevor Jacob crashed his single-engine plane when he claimed that the propeller stopped working. He was flying over California’s Los Padres national forest.

Several cameras were fitted on the aircraft and the whole incident was recorded, which was later uploaded on his YouTube channel, which has 134,000 subscribers.

The video titled 'I Crashed My Plane' garnered over two million views since it was posted in December. In the video, Jacob was sitting in the cockpit.

Later, he said the engine failed and he was seen jumping out of the plane and at the same time filming himself using a selfie stick. He landed safely in an open field, using a parachute.

However, in the latest development, it has been revealed that the crash was deliberate CBS reported, quoting the Federal Aviation Administration.

The media outlet obtained a letter written to Jacob by the FAA. In the letter, FAA noted that its investigation found Jacob attached multiple cameras outside the plane before the flight.

The cameras were apparently pointed in the direction of the propeller. It was done "in order to record video footage of the outside and inside of the plane during flight."

FAA also said that he didn't make any attempts to restart the engine and also didn't try to contact Traffic Control on the emergency frequency.

As quoted by the website, the letter read: "You jumped out of [the plane] while holding a camera attached to a selfie stick and continued to record the aircraft during your descent. After the crash you recovered and then disposed of the wreckage of [the plane]."

Labelling him "careless or reckless so as to endanger the life or property of another", FAA said that they are revoking his private pilot license.

