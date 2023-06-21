WATCH | Pebbles tossed in garlic and spices: This unusual Chinese delicacy is taking social media by storm
From night markets bustling with chefs sizzling pebbles with garlic and chili, to tranquil scenes of villagers cooking freshly gathered stones on riverbanks, this unusual dish, known as suodiu (suck and discard), is gaining traction in China.
In the midst of challenging economic times, a peculiar money-saving ingredient is taking the Chinese internet by storm: rocks. Videos showcasing chefs preparing stir-fried rocks have become the latest sensation on Chinese social media platforms.
From night markets bustling with chefs sizzling pebbles with garlic and chilli, to tranquil scenes of villagers cooking freshly gathered stones on riverbanks, this unusual dish, known as suodiu (suck and discard), is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, reported the Guardian.
However, opinions on its taste and appeal are sharply divided, with some claiming it to be a delectable delicacy while others recoil in horror, spitting out the stones in disbelief.
The resurgence of suodiu
While many online chefs insist that suodiu is a delightful dish, there are numerous videos capturing unsuspecting diners' shocked reactions as they unknowingly encounter the rocky surprise. One video showcases a chef selling a portion of suodiu for 16 yuan ($2.34), which some viewers deemed expensive considering that the ingredients can be reused.
If you want something heavy for lunch.— Jasmin ᵕ̈ (@kfinew) June 6, 2023
Suodiu is a dish featuring stir-fried rocks collected from rivers. These rocks have the taste of fish and river snails. The rocks are first boiled to remove any micro-organisms; then stir-fried with lard, doubanjiang, scallions, garlic,… https://t.co/h2bgoRJL86
This unique culinary tradition traces its roots back hundreds of years to the landlocked province of Hubei, where boatmen traveling along the Yangtze River would turn to minerals when faced with a shortage of animals and vegetables.
However, as economic development and motorised vessels became prevalent, the likelihood of boatmen being stranded without supplies diminished, causing the popularity of suodiu to decline.
The Tujia connection
Suodiu is also closely associated with the Tujia people, an ethnic minority originating from the Wuling mountain range spanning Hubei, Hunan, and Guizhou.
According to a food blog, river stones naturally possess a distinct fishy flavor that is further enhanced when subjected to high-heat frying. Despite this culinary appeal, skepticism remains prevalent among many individuals.
Concerns over choking hazards have been raised, and some commentators humorously predict that the next food trend will feature an ingredient that is easier to digest: mud.
The intriguing trend of stir-fried rocks continues to captivate Chinese internet users, combining culinary experimentation with playful pranks.
While suodiu's authenticity and taste remain subjects of debate, its rise to prominence highlights the influence and fascination of viral food trends in today's digital age. Whether this peculiar dish will endure as a long-lasting tradition or fade away like riverbank remnants, only time will reveal the true fate of suodiu in the culinary landscape.
