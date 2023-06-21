WATCH | Pebbles tossed in garlic and spices: This unusual Chinese delicacy is taking social media by storm

In the midst of challenging economic times, a peculiar money-saving ingredient is taking the Chinese internet by storm: rocks. Videos showcasing chefs preparing stir-fried rocks have become the latest sensation on Chinese social media platforms.

From night markets bustling with chefs sizzling pebbles with garlic and chilli, to tranquil scenes of villagers cooking freshly gathered stones on riverbanks, this unusual dish, known as suodiu (suck and discard), is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, reported the Guardian.

However, opinions on its taste and appeal are sharply divided, with some claiming it to be a delectable delicacy while others recoil in horror, spitting out the stones in disbelief.

The resurgence of suodiu

While many online chefs insist that suodiu is a delightful dish, there are numerous videos capturing unsuspecting diners' shocked reactions as they unknowingly encounter the rocky surprise. One video showcases a chef selling a portion of suodiu for 16 yuan ($2.34), which some viewers deemed expensive considering that the ingredients can be reused.

If you want something heavy for lunch.



Suodiu is a dish featuring stir-fried rocks collected from rivers. These rocks have the taste of fish and river snails. The rocks are first boiled to remove any micro-organisms; then stir-fried with lard, doubanjiang, scallions, garlic,… https://t.co/h2bgoRJL86 — Jasmin ᵕ̈ (@kfinew) June 6, 2023 ×

This unique culinary tradition traces its roots back hundreds of years to the landlocked province of Hubei, where boatmen traveling along the Yangtze River would turn to minerals when faced with a shortage of animals and vegetables.