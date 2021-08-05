Watch: Parked car slips into water during live TV coverage

In a shocking video of live coverage, a parked car was seen slipping off the land and gradually sinking into the nearby lake.

A reporter of a local news channel was doing a live news report about a project that is scheduled to take place in the area. However, what was happening in his background was completely unexpected for everyone.

Jakob Emerson from WICS News Channel 20 was covering a story about a project at the Spaulding Dam in the Sangamon county in Illinois’ Springfield town.

In the video, a white pickup truck was parked in the background. During his coverage, the pickup trick started slowly moving backwards towards the lake. However, the anchor did not realise the movement till the truck fell in the water and submerged almost completely.

Thankfully, nobody was in the vehicle when the truck fell into the lake. The Sangamon County Rescue Squad also confirmed on Facebook that there have been no injuries and casualties at all, and the car has been successfully rescued.