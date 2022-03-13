Watch: Otters get police escort in Singapore to cross road safely

In a noble gesture, police on duty stopped traffic to let a family of otters cross the busy Orchard Road safely at Singapore's presidential palace, Istana.

The incident was caught on camera. The one-minute clip, which was shared on social media, showed the family of up to 16 otters crossing the road, Mothership reported.

The clip seems to have been shot by a commuter on a double-decker bus. In it, the otters outside the main Istana gate can be seen waiting to cross the road.

Our otters 🦦 in Singapore 🇸🇬 are the most awesome… https://t.co/HBEiGMVmBV — Jordan Dea-Mattson (@jdeamattson) March 12, 2022 ×

On seeing the otters, the Istana police guards promptly turned the traffic light red to allow the mammals to cross the road.

In the video, a guard was also forced to stand in the middle of the road to hold the traffic as some otters were trailing behind. The clip has been widely shared on social media.

In January last year, a family of otters were almost run over by a taxi on the same road. At that time, there were no wardens to regulate vehicles. The otters also made their way across the road in haste, as per the portal.

