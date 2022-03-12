Watch: World's longest car "The American Dream" gets restored in US. What’s so special?

What all can you imagine in a car? Well, just have a wild guess. A helipad or a swimming pool?

No, right? But the truth is that it is possible or should we say has been made possible.

A super limo named "The American Dream", which measures 30.54 metres (100 feet and 1.50 inches), has numerous unimaginable things, as per Guinness World Records.

This world's longest car has been restored to its full glory. It has now broken its own record as well.

Guinness World Records has posted information and photo of the restored car on its website and social media platforms.

In 1986, the car was originally built by car customiser Jay Ohrberg in California's Burbank, as per Guinness World Records. At that time, it measured around 60 feet. It had 26 wheels and had a pair of V8 engines at the front and rear.

After few modifications, the car has been extended to 30.5 metres. This car is based on 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines and can be driven from both ends.

The vehicle has been built in two sections and joined in the middle by a hinge for turning tight corners.

It can fit more than 75 people. It has a mini-golf course, helipad, swimming pool, etc. So, it offers a ride in the lap of luxury.

"The helipad is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets underneath and can hold up to five thousand pounds," Michael Manning, who was involved in restoration of "The American Dream", told Guinness World Records.

