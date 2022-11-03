WATCH | Obama confronts heckler at Arizona rally; asks him to organise his own rally to express opinions

At an event in Arizona on Wednesday, November 2, former president Barack Obama confronted a heckler and urged fans to "stay focused" despite the heckling.

Obama addressed a loud audience member while discussing the effects of the epidemic and economic injustice.

He issued a challenge to the heckler, urging him to organise his own rally to express his opinions.

The former president spoke during a rally for Democratic candidates in Arizona, warning of a "dangerous climate" in politics and advising against supporting politicians who would not accept the outcome of the 2020 election.

Obama travelled to Phoenix to support Democratic candidates running for office, including Katie Hobbs, who is running for governor of Arizona.

The two-term president, who left office in 2017, is still regarded as the leader of the Democratic Party and has previously visited these states: Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia.

On Saturday, 5 November, the Obama campaign will continue in Pennsylvania, a state where the contests for governor and senator are close.

