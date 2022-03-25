Watch: North Korea goes Hollywood in new missile launch video, Twitterati give it a ‘Top Gun’ spin

It was nothing short of a Hollywood moment.

With shiny leather jacket and slick aviator shades, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered the arena where they were preparing to fire the giant Hwasong-17 missile —Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017.

Unlike the past where North Korean state media channel would scream at the top of their lungs to announce their nation’s “military might”, the test-firing of the long-range missile was immortalised in a wild clip that aired on Thursday.

The hermit kingdom tested their intercontinental ballistic missile, which Kim said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any US military moves.

State television broadcast a heavily produced video of the launch featuring flashy effects and edits.

In the clip, Kim, who is flanked by uniformed military officers, is shown in slow motion walking and pointing as hangar doors slowly open to reveal the massive missile.

BREAKING: North Korea's state-run television shows edited footage of Kim Jong Un guiding the test-launch of what the country referred to as the Hwasong-17 ICBM.



Latest story: https://t.co/belL7EdPUl

(Video: KCTV) pic.twitter.com/APifRhtJVr — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) March 25, 2022 ×

As expected, the video shared by independent news website North Korea News on Twitter on Friday went viral.

Many meme creators gave the video a “Top Gun” spin, while some remixed with the South Korean K-pop hit "Gangnam Style."

However, this is not the first time that Kim went viral.

Earlier, a photo of Kim riding a white horse up the snowy slopes of North Korea's most sacred mountain made headwinds in social media.

The giant Hwasong-17 was first unveiled in October 2020, which many analysts dubbed a "monster missile".

It had never previously been successfully test-fired, and the launch prompted immediate outrage from Pyongyang's neighbours and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)