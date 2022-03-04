Watch: ‘No to war,’ say staff of Russian news channel as they resign on air

After being ordered to shut down due to coverage of Ukraine's invasion, Russian television channel TV Rain (Dozhd) has suspended operations. The channel has been accused of showing "banned" content where they also referred to the conflict in Ukraine as a "war."

A video which has gone viral shows the staff resigning on air, after declaring ‘no to war’ in its last telecast. Journalists from the same channel decided to take a stand for peace.

“No to war," said Natalia Sindeyeva, one of the channel’s founders. After this, the employees staged a walk-out from the studio.

Meanwhile TVRain, the last independent media outlet operating in Russia, has shut down — here's the last few minutes of its broadcast, poorly Google Translated. It then cut to Swan Lake, which has particular relevance: https://t.co/XXtUHroZkt pic.twitter.com/Iq7HSal7FW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 3, 2022 ×

TV Rain goes out with a bang, broadcasting the Swan Lake performance that aired on Soviet TVs in 1991 during the attempted coup against Gorbachev. At a time when many wonder if those around Putin could stop this war in Ukraine and Russia’s plunge into isolation. https://t.co/ADFGVwxy8o — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) March 3, 2022 ×

The channel also played Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake,' referring to the moment from August 1991 when Soviet TV stations showed the ballet instead of the live civil unrest.

Meanwhile, the Russian forces have seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southeast.

It is the Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

"Operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units," it said on social media, while quoting the Ukrainian nuclear inspectorate.

This comes as intense fighting is going on between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

On Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), while citing the country's regulatory authorities, said that essential equipment at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected in the incident and there was no change in radiation levels.

Ukraine had said that the plant in its southeast was shelled overnight, the IAEA added.

(With inputs from agencies)