Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Ukrainians put out fire

Russian forces have seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southeast, the regional state administration said on Friday.

It is the Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

"Operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units," it said on social media, while quoting the Ukrainian nuclear inspectorate.

Efforts are being made to ensure the operations were in line with safety requirements, it said.

A fire, which had broken out in a training building in the plant, has been extinguished, Ukraine's state emergency service had earlier said on Friday.

This comes as intense fighting is going on between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

On Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), while citing the country's regulatory authorities, said that essential equipment at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was unaffected in the incident and there was no change in radiation levels.

Ukraine had said that the plant in its southeast was shelled overnight, the IAEA added.

"The Ukraine regulatory authority said a fire at the site had not affected 'essential' equipment and plant personnel were taking mitigatory actions. There was no reported change in radiation levels at the plant," it said.

This plant provides more than a fifth of total electricity generated in Ukraine.

Earlier, a video feed from the plant also showed shelling and smoke rising near a five-storey building at the plant compound.

In a video address, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, "Europeans, please wake up. Tell your politicians – Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine."

