Watch nerve-racking moment when a superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy

A dramatic video of a 40-metre superyacht sinking went viral on social media platforms. The moment, which was captured on Saturday (August 20), stunned people, The yacht sank in the Gulf of Squillace, about nine nautical miles off the coast of Catanzaro, in southern Italy.

Reports have mentioned that all four passengers and five crew members were rescued from the vessel by the Crotone Coast Guard coordinated rescue efforts.

However, the yacht could not be saved.

The vessel, flying the Cayman Island flag but with an Italian crew, was heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo when the horrific incident occurred.

An investigation has been opened as the reason why the yacht sank is unclear so far.

Video from the Coast Guard showed the yacht tilting and finally sinking.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Sky News reported that worsening weather conditions made it next to impossible for a rescue tugboat to bring the yacht to safety.

Media reports also mentioned tha the crew who were onboard were transferred to the coastguard patrol boat to be taken to Catanzaro Marina port.

According to Super Yacht Times, the vessel named My Saga, was built in Italy in 2007 as Yuko.

