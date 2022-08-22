Mind-blowing images of Jupiter taken by James Webb telescope released by NASA

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), US based space agency has released new images of the planet Jupiter, taken by James Webb Space Telescope. The images, captured by the telescope's near-infrared camera, which uses infrared radiation to detect objects in space, show the planet's structure in extreme detail and might offer a window into what is happening on the planet.

1. Make way for the king of the solar system! 👑



New Webb images of Jupiter highlight the planet's features, including its turbulent Great Red Spot (shown in white here), in amazing detail. These images were processed by citizen scientist Judy Schmidt: https://t.co/gwxZOitCE3 pic.twitter.com/saz0u61kJG — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 22, 2022 ×

“We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest, “It’s really remarkable that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image,” planetary astronomer Imke de Pater, professor emerita of the University of California, Berkeley, said.

One image shows the largest planet in our solar system against "the black background of space". We also see swirls of different colours that indicate the turbulent atmosphere on Jupiter. You can also see Jupiter's Northern and Southern Auroras which can be seen as bright orange glows at the top and bottom of the planet.

Check out the bright waves, swirls, and vortices in Jupiter’s atmosphere — as well as the dark ring system, one million times fainter than the planet! Two moons of Jupiter, including one that’s only about 12 miles (20 km) across, are on the left. pic.twitter.com/o7XYOMdsq5 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) August 22, 2022 ×

The famous Great Red Spot is also visible but is seen as white as it is reflecting sunlight and is at a high altitude.

A wider view of Jupiter can be seen in the second image. The rings are also visible, which the space agency says are a million times fainter than the planet. Jupiter's moons, Adrastea and Amalthea, located to the far left of the rings can also be seen in the image.

(With inputs from agencies)