Listen in! NASA reshares the eerie and haunting sound of a black hole

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has reshared the sound of a black hole, which is quite spooky and haunting. The audio clip represents actual sound waves, which are coming out from a supermassive black hole located around 250 million light-years away.

The American space agency previously reported that the black hole at the centre of the Perseus galaxy cluster has been associated with sound since 2003.

The sound waves rippling out of the galaxy have been transposed up to 57 and 58 octaves in order to make them audible to human hearing.

NASA's account, which is dedicated to exoplanets, tweeted: "The misconception that there is no sound in space originates because most space is a ~vacuum, providing no way for sound waves to travel."

It added, "A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we've picked up actual sound. Here it's amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!"

Listen to the sound here:

The sound was actually released this year in May as it was coming from Nasa's Chandra X-ray Observatory. Back then, NASA had explained: Astronomers discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster's hot gas that could be translated into a note — one that humans cannot hear some 57 octaves below middle C."

This is not the first time, NASA has also done a sonification of the black hole located around 54 million light years away at the centre of Galaxy Messier 87, or M87. The agency has even produced similar sonification of a distant galaxy.

Not so long ago, the agency even recorded the extraterrestrial sounds of Mars.

